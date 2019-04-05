The Newest: Avenatti says he’s Convinced he’ll get justice

The Newest on federal criminal charges against Lawyer Michael Avenatti (all times local):

4:10 p.m.

Attorney Michael Avenatti says that he thinks justice would be served in his bank and wire fraud situation.

Following a court appearance Monday at California, Avenatti said he’s long represented”Davids versus Goliaths” in exactly the identical justice system where he now faces charges.

The attorney for representing porn celebrity Stormy Daniels in battles against President Donald Trump famous is accused of pocketing funds belonging to a client and fraudulently obtaining bank loans.

Avenatti waived his right to a preliminary hearing in federal court. He is scheduled to be arraigned however, his lawyer says he could seek a waiver therefore his attorneys can appear on his behalf.

Avenatti was arrested at New York and charged with trying to extort millions of dollars at another case out of Nike.

___

12 a.m.

Attorney Michael Avenatti faces a hearing in federal court in California on charges he fraudulently obtained $4 million in bank loans and also exceeding $1.6 million who belonged to your client.

The lawyer known for representing porn star Stormy Daniels in legal battles against President Donald Trump is anticipated at the Orange County town of Santa Ana Monday at a hearing.

Avenatti has faced allegations from a former spouse and a former client he was hiding money to avoid paying what he owed.

Now, federal authorities are now adding their voices to this chorus.

Avenatti is charged with both wire and bank fraud. He had been detained at New York on extortion fees that were irrelevant and released on $300,000 bond.