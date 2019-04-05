The Latest: Dead worker in Texas chemical fire

The Latest on a fire at a Houston area chemical plant which killed one worker and injured others.

4:30 p.m.

Company officials have identified that the employee killed in a fire in a Houston area chemical plant since James Earl Mangum.

KMCO says the two workers who were hurt in the corporation’s facility in Crosby during the Tuesday fire stay in critical illness. Their identities weren’t released.

The business states that the site is under control of Texas fire officers and that operations in the plant are suspended indefinitely.

12:30 p.m.

The U.S. Chemical Safety Board says it will investigate a fire in a Houston area chemical plant that killed one worker and injured two others.

The Chemical Safety Board said Wednesday it will join other agencies probing the origin of Tuesday’s refuge at a KMCO chemical plant at Crosby, roughly 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of Houston.

An independent federal agency that investigates industrial chemical events, the security board, can be probing the March 17 blaze at a petrochemical storage centre in Deer Park.

Rachel Moreno, together with the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office, ” says that her agency’s investigators have not been able to put in the plant because of ongoing operations.

Harris County officials state continuing air monitoring indicates no health risks.