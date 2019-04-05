The Latest: Brexit makes plans for European elections

9:25 a.m.

Prime Minister Theresa May says Britain will make contingency plans if no more Brexit agreement has been reached in the interim to share in European Parliament elections in May.

She explained to the EU Friday in her letter that she is making these preparations even though she believes it’s not in the European Union’s curiosity for Britain or Britain’s interest to take part as it is a member nation.

May says she”accepts” the EU position that when Britain hasn’t left the 28-nation bloc by May 23, then it will have a legal obligation to participate in the elections.

The prime minister claims she is hopeful of reaching a compromise agreement that may take Britain out of the EU.

___

9:20 a.m.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is currently requesting that the deadline for her nation to depart from the European Union be extended till June 30.

Unless May might push on their mutually consented divorce deal through Parliament, EU leaders agreed to extend the Brexit date from March 29 until April 12.

The Europeans would favor if it is going to leave that Britain do not take part in the May 23-26 EU elections. April 12 will be the final day for Britain.