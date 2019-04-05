Textron (TXT) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

TXT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price target on Textron and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut Textron from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Textron in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.08.

NYSE:TXT opened at $51.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $72.87.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Textron had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Textron will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.40%.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $246,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 150,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $8,268,439.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 707,495 shares in the company, valued at $38,940,524.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 458,112 shares of company stock worth $25,222,635. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 4,444.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,274,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,159 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

