Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) Position Reduced by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 577,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after purchasing an additional 64,180 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 60,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 23,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Richard Daniell sold 2,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $35,414.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,098 shares in the company, valued at $35,414.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Notaristefani Carlo De sold 5,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $90,133.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,162 shares in the company, valued at $306,856.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,691 shares of company stock worth $283,458. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.05.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.24. 7,548,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,540,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.96. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $25.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 11.40% and a positive return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

