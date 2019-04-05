Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,868 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.12% of Tetra Tech worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 3,925 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $235,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,866 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert E. Smith sold 12,600 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,509 shares of company stock worth $4,953,527 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $59.40 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $72.56. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $553.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TTEK shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Tetra Tech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.83.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

