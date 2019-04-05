TESSCO Technologies (TESS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TESS. TheStreet raised TESSCO Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered TESSCO Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of TESS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.95. The company had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,260. The firm has a market cap of $139.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.32. TESSCO Technologies has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $22.50.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $152.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.20 million. TESSCO Technologies had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 0.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in TESSCO Technologies by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 126,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 26,910 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 880,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,567,000 after purchasing an additional 16,026 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 82,740 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 20,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 22NW LP grew its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. 22NW LP now owns 314,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 38,770 shares during the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

