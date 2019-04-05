Tesla (TSLA) Given New $374.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $394.00 to $374.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine cut Tesla from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $500.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $320.78.

TSLA traded up $7.65 on Thursday, reaching $275.43. The stock had a trading volume of 376,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,309,571. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $247.77 and a fifty-two week high of $387.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a PE ratio of -47.97, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.35.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.93. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $546,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at $546,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 16,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.22, for a total value of $5,843,131.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,926,007.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,740 shares of company stock worth $30,335,788. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 19,207 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 371,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 18,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

