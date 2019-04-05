Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.87.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TPX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Friday, February 15th. Guggenheim cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.08 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Monday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th.

NYSE TPX opened at $57.64 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $38.90 and a twelve month high of $59.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.86.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $676.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 11,744 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total value of $682,091.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 545 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $30,574.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,948.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. The company operates through two segments, North America and International. It provides mattresses, foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows and other accessories under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

