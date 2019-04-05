Tellurian (TELL) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

TELL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Tellurian in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Tellurian in a report on Friday, February 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tellurian from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Tellurian in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tellurian has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TELL opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Tellurian has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TELL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,433,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,645,000 after buying an additional 346,785 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Tellurian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tellurian by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 360,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tellurian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in Tellurian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $904,000. 21.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.