Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (TGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Teekay Lng Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.28. Teekay Lng Partners reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay Lng Partners will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Teekay Lng Partners.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Teekay Lng Partners had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $143.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.17 million.

TGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Teekay Lng Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Teekay Lng Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay Lng Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Teekay Lng Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teekay Lng Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

TGP stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $15.18. The company had a trading volume of 21,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,248. Teekay Lng Partners has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 188.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 6,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 15,199 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. 31.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teekay Lng Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Liquefied Gas and Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

