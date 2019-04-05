Teck Resources’ (TECK.B) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$43.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TECK.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$49.50 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. CSFB cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$44.85 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$39.50 to C$42.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$41.73.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TECK.B stock traded up C$0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$32.16. 798,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,000. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion and a PE ratio of 5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.30. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$19.27 and a 52-week high of C$38.66.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.