Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stake in Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,520 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Plains GP were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at $367,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 532.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 38,858 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 17,762 shares in the last quarter. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 3rd quarter worth about $565,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,366,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,753,000 after buying an additional 92,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains GP alerts:

NYSE PAGP opened at $24.91 on Thursday. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.23.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.61. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($5.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAGP shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/teacher-retirement-system-of-texas-trims-stake-in-plains-gp-holdings-lp-pagp.html.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.