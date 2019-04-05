Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 4,513 Shares of Allergan plc (AGN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,513 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Allergan were worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Allergan during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allergan during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Allergan during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Allergan during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allergan in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

AGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Leerink Swann set a $217.00 price objective on Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $197.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Allergan from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.30.

In other news, Chairman Brent L. Saunders bought 1,760 shares of Allergan stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.67 per share, with a total value of $252,859.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGN opened at $145.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13. Allergan plc has a 52 week low of $125.84 and a 52 week high of $197.00. The company has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.14. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.86 EPS. Allergan’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This is an increase from Allergan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.74%.

Allergan announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Allergan Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

