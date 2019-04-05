Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 188,828 Shares of Waste Connections Inc (WCN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 89.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 188,828 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,765,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,802,000 after buying an additional 117,287 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Waste Connections by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 23,765,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,802,000 after buying an additional 117,287 shares during the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $7,205,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in Waste Connections by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,138,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,288,000 after buying an additional 405,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Waste Connections by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,714,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,314,000 after buying an additional 426,504 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WCN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.80.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $87.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.25. Waste Connections Inc has a one year low of $70.28 and a one year high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

