Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 14,243 Shares of CarMax, Inc (KMX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,243 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CarMax were worth $5,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CarMax by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,077,000 after purchasing an additional 12,901 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KMX shares. Wedbush set a $87.00 price objective on CarMax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CarMax to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Guggenheim upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.69.

In other news, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $247,503.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

CarMax stock opened at $71.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. CarMax, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.24 and a fifty-two week high of $81.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

