Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Position in Arconic Inc (ARNC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,249 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Arconic were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Arconic by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 37,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Arconic by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Arconic by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Arconic by 14.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Arconic by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 135,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.25 to $18.26 in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Arconic in a research report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Arconic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.03.

In related news, Chairman John C. Plant bought 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $1,960,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 28,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,024.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 280,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,192,250 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ARNC stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.49. Arconic Inc has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Arconic’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arconic Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Arconic’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

