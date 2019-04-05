Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3.75 Million Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,226 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 201.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James F. Cleary, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.52 per share, for a total transaction of $155,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,361.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dale Danilewitz sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total transaction of $42,772.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,018 shares of company stock valued at $156,471 and sold 89,061 shares valued at $7,399,081. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABC stock opened at $75.05 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.36 and a 1 year high of $95.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 44.53%. The company had revenue of $45.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.52 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.33.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

