Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XEC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 948.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $508,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

XEC stock opened at $66.48 on Friday. Cimarex Energy Co has a 1 year low of $55.62 and a 1 year high of $103.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $624.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Cimarex Energy’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.73%.

Several research firms have issued reports on XEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $88.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $109.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Ifs Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Sunday, February 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.16.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

