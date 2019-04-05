Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Davita Inc (DVA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 193.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,854 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Davita were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Davita by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Davita during the third quarter valued at approximately $408,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Davita by 17.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,943,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,229,000 after purchasing an additional 285,684 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Davita during the third quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Davita by 5.2% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVA opened at $55.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.72. Davita Inc has a 1-year low of $48.25 and a 1-year high of $79.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Davita had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Davita Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

DVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Davita in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Davita in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Davita in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Davita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.92.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

