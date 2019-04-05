TCG BDC (CGBD) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TCG BDC from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised TCG BDC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $14.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. TCG BDC has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $18.41.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $56.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.38 million. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TCG BDC will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is 85.55%.

In other news, Director John G. Nestor bought 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $99,484.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in TCG BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in TCG BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in TCG BDC by 1,413.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in TCG BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, BB&T Corp bought a new stake in TCG BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. 27.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

