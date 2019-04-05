Taptica International (TAP) Earns “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Taptica International (LON:TAP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Taptica International from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Get Taptica International alerts:

Shares of LON:TAP opened at GBX 171 ($2.23) on Tuesday. Taptica International has a 52-week low of GBX 130 ($1.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 395 ($5.16). The firm has a market capitalization of $111.32 million and a P/E ratio of 5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Taptica International Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mobile advertising technologies business. The company provides data-focused marketing solutions that execute brand insights on mobile by leveraging video, native, and display to reach the users by application, service, and brands.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Taptica International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taptica International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.