Talos Energy (TALO) versus Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO) is one of 176 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Talos Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Talos Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talos Energy 31.78% 5.25% 2.12% Talos Energy Competitors -7.33% 3.64% 5.11%

Talos Energy has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talos Energy’s peers have a beta of 1.39, suggesting that their average share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.2% of Talos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Talos Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Talos Energy and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Talos Energy $891.29 million $221.54 million 9.76 Talos Energy Competitors $11.23 billion $760.39 million 11.99

Talos Energy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Talos Energy. Talos Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Talos Energy and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talos Energy 0 0 6 0 3.00 Talos Energy Competitors 2002 8218 11853 389 2.47

Talos Energy currently has a consensus target price of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.85%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 45.21%. Given Talos Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Talos Energy is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Talos Energy beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

