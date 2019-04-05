Talon Metals (TLO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.12

Shares of Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 239000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The stock has a market cap of $40.89 million and a P/E ratio of -2.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.13.
Talon Metals Company Profile (TSE:TLO)
Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the TrairÃ£o iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.
