Takeaway.com (TKWY) PT Set at €80.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €62.70 ($72.91).

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.