Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) Stake Decreased by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,308 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 21,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 110,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 55.6% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 102,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. 19.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of TSM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.19. 2,565,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,194,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $34.22 and a 52 week high of $45.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 21.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

