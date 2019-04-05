Synthetic Biologics (SYN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Synthetic Biologics, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on the development of synthetic DNA-based therapeutics and innovative disease-modifying medicines for serious illnesses. The Company is engaged in developing product candidates to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension, relapses in multiple sclerosis, cognitive dysfunction in multiple sclerosis, fibromyalgia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Synthetic Biologics, Inc., formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. “

Shares of Synthetic Biologics stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. Synthetic Biologics has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $12.95.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.95).

In other Synthetic Biologics news, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk sold 150,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $99,372.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its lead product candidates are in Phase III development, such as SYN-004 that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C.

