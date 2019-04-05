Synergy Resources (SRCI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Synergy Resources (NASDAQ:SRCI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SRCI has been the topic of several other reports. MKM Partners started coverage on Synergy Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Ifs Securities restated an outperform rating on shares of Synergy Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of SRCI opened at $5.83 on Monday. Synergy Resources has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $13.32.

Synergy Resources (NASDAQ:SRCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $190.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.18 million.

About Synergy Resources

SRC Energy Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 69.4 million barrels of oil and condensate, 559.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 64.0 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 551 net producing wells, as well as had 98,600 gross and 88,300 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

