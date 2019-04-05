Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNCR. Zacks Investment Research cut Synchronoss Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.88.

SNCR stock opened at $5.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $256.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.66. Synchronoss Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, CEO Glenn Lurie sold 14,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $116,779.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Stephen G. Waldis sold 6,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $50,938.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,907 shares of company stock valued at $300,392. 34.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. First Washington CORP purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,091,000. Elk Creek Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,951,000. Finally, DDD Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

