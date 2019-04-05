Synaptics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (SYNA)

Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 13,981 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,318% compared to the typical volume of 986 put options.

In other Synaptics news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 10,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $414,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,200.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Synaptics by 179.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 15,970 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Synaptics by 83.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Synaptics by 3.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 94,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Synaptics by 12.3% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 121,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Synaptics by 28.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,756,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,127,000 after purchasing an additional 392,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $39.59 on Friday. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.62. Synaptics had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $425.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Synaptics’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Synaptics will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYNA. ValuEngine upgraded Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

