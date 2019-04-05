Swisscom (SCMWY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SCMWY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Get Swisscom alerts:

Shares of SCMWY opened at $46.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.34. Swisscom has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $49.51.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 18.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Swisscom will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.