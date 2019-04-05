Swisscom (SCMWY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SCMWY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.
Shares of SCMWY opened at $46.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.34. Swisscom has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $49.51.
About Swisscom
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.
Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?
Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.