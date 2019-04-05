Swisscoin (SIC) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Swisscoin (CURRENCY:SIC) traded 97.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One Swisscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Swisscoin has a market cap of $900,728.00 and approximately $1,546.00 worth of Swisscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Swisscoin has traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swisscoin alerts:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00031451 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00005369 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00013135 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00150647 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00008913 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000117 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000418 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Swisscoin

Swisscoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 27th, 2018. Swisscoin’s total supply is 10,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,100,158,392 coins. The official website for Swisscoin is www.swisscoin.community . The Reddit community for Swisscoin is /r/SwisscoinCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swisscoin’s official Twitter account is @Swisscoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swisscoin is www.swisscoin.community/#news

Swisscoin Coin Trading

Swisscoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swisscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swisscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swisscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swisscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swisscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.