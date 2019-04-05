Swing 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $170.00 (SWING)

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last week, Swing has traded up 26.8% against the dollar. One Swing coin can currently be bought for about $0.0252 or 0.00000502 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Swing has a total market capitalization of $104,216.00 and $170.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002130 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00007000 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Swing Coin Profile

Swing is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 4,143,104 coins.

Buying and Selling Swing

Swing can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

