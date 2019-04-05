Sutton Harbour (SUH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.00

Sutton Harbour Holdings plc (LON:SUH) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 20.50 ($0.27), with a volume of 57566 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.27).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 11.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 million and a P/E ratio of -15.77.

In other Sutton Harbour news, insider Graham Scott Miller acquired 18,681 shares of Sutton Harbour stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of £5,043.87 ($6,590.71).

Sutton Harbour Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marine activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine, Real Estate, Car Parking, and Regeneration segments. The company owns and operates a Marina at Sutton Harbour that provides berthing for 523 vessels; King Point Marina located in the urban regeneration area of Millbay in Plymouth; and Plymouth fish market.

