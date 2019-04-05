Susquehanna Bancshares Reiterates $13.00 Price Target for RPC (RES)

Susquehanna Bancshares set a $13.00 price objective on RPC (NYSE:RES) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RES. ValuEngine raised shares of RPC from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of RPC in a report on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a sell rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of RPC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of RPC from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.69.

Get RPC alerts:

Shares of RES stock opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. RPC has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.99.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). RPC had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that RPC will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. RPC’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

In other news, Director Pam R. Rollins purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of RPC by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RPC by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 60,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of RPC by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of RPC by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of RPC by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.