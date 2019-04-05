Superior Energy Services (SPN) Shares Down 5.8%

Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) shares dropped 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.54. Approximately 2,637,636 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 2,976,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.
SPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Superior Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Superior Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Capital One Financial lowered Superior Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Superior Energy Services in a report on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered Superior Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.
The firm has a market capitalization of $707.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.80.
In related news, Director James M. Funk bought 10,000 shares of Superior Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $42,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,047.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Superior Energy Services by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares during the last quarter.
Superior Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:SPN)
Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.
