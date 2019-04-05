Suntrust Banks Inc. Purchases New Position in SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS (BWX)

Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS (BMV:BWX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BWX. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 228,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 227,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 25,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 630,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,257,000 after acquiring an additional 14,601 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BWX stock opened at $27.78 on Thursday. SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS has a one year low of $544.00 and a one year high of $559.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.0378 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

