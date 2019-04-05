Suntrust Banks Inc. Invests $256,000 in Tutor Perini Corp (TPC)

Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,205,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,061,000 after purchasing an additional 70,763 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 63,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,536,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,488,000 after purchasing an additional 65,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tutor Perini during the third quarter worth $3,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

TPC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. KeyCorp set a $24.00 price objective on Tutor Perini and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. MKM Partners set a $27.00 price objective on Tutor Perini and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Tutor Perini currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

NYSE TPC opened at $18.43 on Friday. Tutor Perini Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $23.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tutor Perini Corp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tutor Perini Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

