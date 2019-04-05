Suntrust Banks Inc. Has $249,000 Stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL)

Suntrust Banks Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 55.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,607 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Centurylink by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,939,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,913,000 after purchasing an additional 101,260 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Centurylink by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,763,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,647 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Centurylink by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,305,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,125 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Centurylink by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,864,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,598,000 after purchasing an additional 313,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Centurylink by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,230,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,286,000 after purchasing an additional 549,930 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CTL opened at $12.39 on Friday. Centurylink Inc has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.77.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Centurylink’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.03%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 16,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $254,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $95,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,417,891.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 143,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,720 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CTL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded Centurylink from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Guggenheim downgraded Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Citigroup downgraded Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.48 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Centurylink presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Centurylink Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

