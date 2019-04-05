Suntrust Banks Inc. Decreases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Suntrust Banks Inc. lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,055,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,462 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Philip Morris International worth $70,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 266,796.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,985,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,981,000 after purchasing an additional 16,978,925 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 299,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,417,000 after acquiring an additional 64,508 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 263.8% during the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total value of $4,238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,901 shares in the company, valued at $71,613,808.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down previously from $111.25) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, December 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Sunday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.43.

PM opened at $86.07 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.67 and a twelve month high of $103.55. The firm has a market cap of $133.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 76.82%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 89.41%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

