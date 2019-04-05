Suntrust Banks Inc. Buys New Stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY)

Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,717 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Infosys by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,879,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,696,000 after buying an additional 647,262 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Infosys by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 39,628,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430,134 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Infosys by 1,119,378.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,065,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,449,000 after purchasing an additional 34,062,676 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Infosys by 166.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,932,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,416,000 after purchasing an additional 18,705,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Infosys by 140.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,803,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,425,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

INFY stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. Infosys Ltd has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $11.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Infosys Ltd will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INFY shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Infosys from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, January 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $11.00 price target on shares of Infosys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.69.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Suntrust Banks Inc. Buys New Stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/suntrust-banks-inc-buys-new-stake-in-infosys-ltd-infy.html.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.