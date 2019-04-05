Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a Southern California-based lodging real estate company that expects to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The Company owns hotels primarily in the upper-upscale and upscale segments primarily operated under franchises owned nationally-recognized companies, such as Marriott, Hilton, InterContinental and Hyatt. “

SHO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

NYSE SHO opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $17.60.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $280.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.14 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,870,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,760,000 after purchasing an additional 227,233 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 32,870,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,760,000 after purchasing an additional 227,233 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,556,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,377,000 after purchasing an additional 549,531 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,432,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,977,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650,000 shares in the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1985 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA.

