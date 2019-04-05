Subsea 7 (SUBCY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Subsea 7 S.A., formerly known as Acergy S.A., operates as an engineering, construction and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The Company is engaged in the design, fabrication, installation and commissioning of seabed-to-surface projects and its scope of operations include Subsea, Umbilical, Riser and Flowline (SURF) systems; Life-of-Field; Conventional Services and Renewables. Services offered by the Company ranges from engineering and construction for subsea field developments, pipeline and riser systems and associated services, inspection, maintenance and repair, integrity management and remote intervention, fabrication and installation of fixed platforms and associated pipelines, as well as hook-up and platform refurbishment. Subsea 7 S.A. is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SUBCY. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Subsea 7 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Subsea 7 in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. They set a hold rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Subsea 7 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Subsea 7 from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Subsea 7 currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

SUBCY opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.53. Subsea 7 has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $16.34.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.00 million. Subsea 7 had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Subsea 7 will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Subsea 7 SA operates as a seabed-to-surface engineering, construction, and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

