Stronghold USD (USDS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $399,769.00

Stronghold USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 5th. Stronghold USD has a total market capitalization of $399,769.00 and $2.19 million worth of Stronghold USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stronghold USD has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One Stronghold USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00020005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Stellarport and Stronghold.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00007330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00388489 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00020075 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.91 or 0.01679549 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00263845 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005914 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Stronghold USD Profile

Stronghold USD’s total supply is 400,000 tokens. The official website for Stronghold USD is stronghold.co/stronghold-usd . Stronghold USD’s official Twitter account is @Strongholdxchg . Stronghold USD’s official message board is medium.com/strongholdxchg . The Reddit community for Stronghold USD is /r/Strongholdxchg

Buying and Selling Stronghold USD

Stronghold USD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Stronghold and Stellarport. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stronghold USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stronghold USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stronghold USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

