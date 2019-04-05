Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,803 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,512,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,952,000 after purchasing an additional 201,789 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stoneridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,465,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Stoneridge by 108.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 144,376 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 75,259 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Stoneridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Stoneridge by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,255,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,939,000 after acquiring an additional 86,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Buckingham Research set a $32.00 price target on Stoneridge and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of SRI stock opened at $29.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $844.13 million, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.09. Stoneridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $37.69.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

