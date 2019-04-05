Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Targa Resources (TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 7,500 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,266% compared to the typical volume of 317 put options.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued a $46.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Targa Resources to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Targa Resources by 6.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 132,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1,086.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,259,000 after acquiring an additional 979,915 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 23,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources stock opened at $40.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.30 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $59.21.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Targa Resources (TRGP)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/stock-traders-purchase-large-volume-of-put-options-on-targa-resources-trgp.html.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Featured Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.