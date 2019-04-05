Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Knight-Swift Transportation Put Options (KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 3,083 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 569% compared to the average daily volume of 461 put options.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KNX shares. Wolfe Research cut Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 180,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $5,984,610.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shannon Breen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $34,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 336,828 shares of company stock valued at $11,196,519. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,996,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,820,000 after buying an additional 3,050,407 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,167,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,543,000 after purchasing an additional 189,618 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,854,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,350,000 after purchasing an additional 297,157 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,961,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,256,000 after purchasing an additional 606,350 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,916,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,547,000 after purchasing an additional 476,959 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.92. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $23.27 and a 12 month high of $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 9.38%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

