Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Recro Pharma (REPH)

Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,346 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,507% compared to the typical daily volume of 146 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Recro Pharma by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,953 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 17,299 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Recro Pharma by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,794 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 38,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Recro Pharma by 210.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,182 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 18,424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Recro Pharma by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,679 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 9,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Recro Pharma by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,154,815 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,199,000 after buying an additional 62,787 shares during the last quarter. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REPH opened at $8.34 on Friday. Recro Pharma has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $143.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $17.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.01 million. Recro Pharma had a negative return on equity of 472.58% and a negative net margin of 103.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Recro Pharma will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on REPH shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Recro Pharma from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Recro Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Recro Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Recro Pharma in a report on Monday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Recro Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.95.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

