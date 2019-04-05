Stifel Financial Corp Raises Position in Canopy Growth Corp (CGC)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 770.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,681 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,124 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,310,420 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $209,658,000 after acquiring an additional 180,130 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,310,420 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $209,658,000 after acquiring an additional 180,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 243.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,144,694 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $201,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,286 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,644,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,202,000. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CGC. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Monday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, GMP Securities cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.32.

Canopy Growth stock opened at $43.31 on Friday. Canopy Growth Corp has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $59.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.34 and a beta of 4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.12 and a current ratio of 17.85.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.52). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 267.40%. The firm had revenue of $62.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canopy Growth Corp will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, Bedrocan Canada, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

