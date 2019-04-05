Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCK)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 380.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 161.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSCK opened at $21.22 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $21.26.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0441 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%.

